4 Years Later, Major Crunchyroll Isekai Shares New Look at Sequel Return

A major Isekai anime now streaming with Crunchyroll is coming back for a new season after four long years, and has dropped a new look at its big makeover ahead of its premiere later this year. Fans have gotten to see a ton of Isekai anime releases through the year thus far, and there are still plenty of more franchises making their returns for new episodes through the rest of 2026. Some of these franchises have had fans waiting quite a while for a new season, and one is getting a visual upgrade as part of the wait too.

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Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games Is Tough for Mobs originally made its anime debut back in 2022 with the first season of the series. But now all these years later the series is coming back for its second season this Summer, and has dropped a new look at what to expect from the new episodes with a new character poster highlighting more of how the character designs have changed since we saw that first season. You can check it out below.

Trapped in a Dating Sim Season 2 Reveals New Teaser

Courtesy of ENGI

Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games Is Tough for Mobs Season 2 is currently scheduled for a release in July 2026 as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule. A concrete release date or international streaming plans have yet to be announced for the new episodes as of this time, but you can catch up with the first season now streaming with Crunchyroll in the meantime. And you’ll likely need to considering it’s been such a long time since that first season.

Despite it looking so much more different from first season, Trapped in Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games Is Tough for Mobs Season 2 is going to feature a returning staff from the first season with Kazuya Miura returning to direct Season 2 with ENGI. Kenta Ihara returns to provide the scripts, and Masahiko Suzuki will be providing the character designs once more. But the Summer is going to be packed with plenty to watch overall, especially for Isekai anime fans.

What’s Going on With Trapped in a Dating Sim?

Courtesy of ENGI

This next season might look different, Trapped in Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games Is Tough for Mobs Season 2 will have a returning voice cast from the first season with the likes of Takeo Otsuka as Leon, Kana Ichinose as Olivia, Fairouz Ai as Angelica, Ayane Sakura as Marie, Akira Ishida as Luxion, Kenichi Suzumura as Julius Rapha Holfort, Kosuke Toriumi as Jilk Fia Marmoria, Shinnosuke Tachibana as Brad Fou Field, Koji Yusa as Chris Fia Arclight, and Nobuyuki Hiyama as Greg Fou Seberg all confirmed.

Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games Is Tough for Mobs‘ first season is now streaming with Crunchyroll, and you need to catch as it’s a fun twist on Isekai. Being reincarnated into the world of a romance game for girls, and as a side-character with no real identity, its main character instead is using his knowledge of the game world to get rich quickly. It’s a fun show that the second season is going to bring plenty of more eyes into.

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