‘Naruto’: Toonami Releases First ‘Boruto’ Promo

Like his father before him, Boruto will soon be joining Adult Swim’s Toonami block on September 29. To properly hype fans for the premiere of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Toonami has released the first promo for the series.

Like all other Toonami promos, this one is well edited and is a great introduction into the fan-favorite series.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is part of a major expansion for the programming block. Starting September 29th, Toonami will be will be expanded to 9PM EST with the premiere of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations joining the line-up in the 10:30 EST time slot.

This slot was previously held by Dragon Ball Super and My Hero Academia, so it’s prime real estate for the big series for sure. Here’s the upcoming schedule for block as of September 29 (in EST):

9:00 — Dragon Ball Z: Kai

9:30 — My Hero Academia

10:00 — Naruto: Shippuden

10:30 — Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

11:00 — Dragon Ball Super

11:30 — FLCL: Alternative

12:00 — Attack on Titan

12:30 — JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable

1:00 — Black Clover

1:30 — Hunter x Hunter

2:00 — One-Punch Man

2:30 — Lupin the 3rd

3:00 – Cowboy Bebop

3:30 — Samurai Jack

The promo for the series reveals quite a few exciting things to come for Boruto fans. Not only is this the first taste of VIZ Media’s English dub release of the series (they are also currently handling the well-received JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable dub as well), but the promo teases big things like Kawaki, the first major arc of the series, and the many reunions with the characters from the original Naruto series.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Naruto’s relationships are some of the most fan-favorite elements of the series, and the sequel was received well in Japan (and to those who follow along with the Japanese release of the series) because of what it confirms from the original narrative. Naruto and Hinata are a couple, Sasuke and Sakura are a couple, and there are many other shout outs to the previous series that old and new fans are sure to love when the series makes its Toonami debut.