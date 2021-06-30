Naruto Synopsis Introduces the New Team 7

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is setting up a rescue mission that might be one of Team 7's deadliest missions to date and in order to save the life of the Seventh Hokage from the nefarious clutches of Kara's leader Jigen, the trio of Konoha are adding a fresh face to their roster. With both Naruto and Sasuke discovering that the power of Jigen is far more than they had previously expected, it seems as if Boruto and his friends are going to have a tough road ahead of them when it comes to helping the former star of the series.

Kawaki is being added to the roster of Team 7 for this upcoming adventure, most likely remaining an essential part of Konoha moving forward as he had found a home for himself within the ranks of the Hidden Leaf Village. Though it wasn't too long ago that Kawaki showed up as something of a mystery to Boruto and his friends during the "Vessel Arc," it's clear that the former member of the Kara Organization is looking to turn over a new leaf and point his immense power at the villains that transformed him into the powerful being that he is today.

The synopsis for the next episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Episode 206, has the following description that hints at the formation of a new Team 7 with Kawaki joining the trio to create the most powerful quartet of young ninjas that Konoha has ever seen:

"Formation of the New Team 7! With the addition of Kawaki, the new four-member Team 7, led by Sarada begins their counterattack!"

Aside from Kawaki joining the ranks of Team 7, another big change is that Sarada, the daughter of Sasuke and Sakura, will be taking the reins when it comes to leading her friends into battle. Before Boruto and his friends can attempt to rescue the Seventh Hokage from the power of Jigen, they'll have to deal with the cult leader Boro, one of the most powerful members of the Kara Organization. Though the battle has long since ended in the pages of the manga, anime fans will have one of the biggest battles of the series to date to look forward to.

What do you think of the new iteration of Team 7? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village.

Via Abdul_S17