Boruto Voice Actors Share Preview of Manga Arc

Fans are looking forward to the new year for Boruto and the other denizens of Konoha, with the anime adapting the manga arc of the Mujina Bandits. The anime itself has been creating original stories for nearly its entire run, recently taking Boruto and Sasuke into the past to visit the old versions of the ninja of the Hidden Leaf. While the storyline was received well among fans of the franchise, audiences were clamoring for the series to “get back on the track” of following the manga series it uses as its inspiration.

Twitter User Abdul_S17 shared this brief clip of the voice actors for Sasuke and Sakura sharing their interpretation of the 38th chapter of the Boruto manga, showing how they’ll bring the upcoming Mujina Bandits arc to life when it hits the anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations proper:

Noriaki Sugiyama (Sasuke) & Chie Nakamura (Sakura) voice a panel from Boruto Ch.38. Clip from: JumpFesta2020 pic.twitter.com/Ukieyro2Kr — Abdul Zoldyck [SASUKE RETSUDEN MOVIE] (@Abdul_S17) December 30, 2019

A description for the upcoming story arc reads as such:

“The Mujina Bandits are a thieving group who make their livelihoods by stealing across many nations – Even the complete overview of that organization and its boss were a mystery. Since this was a unique opportunity for them to be able to obtain information about the Mujina Bandits, the Nanadaime Hokage, Uzumaki Naruto, decides to accept their request. The ones whom he assigned to this mission to infiltrate Houzuki Castle are his son, Uzumaki Boruto, as well as Sarada and Mitsuki. In order for Team 7 to protect their client’s life, just the three of them head out to Houszuki Castle, which is a den full of rascals. They planned on sneaking into it. As expected, it was riddled with criminals: Will Boruto and his comrades be able to survive….?”

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.