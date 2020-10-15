New Boruto Promo Sets Up Sakura and One Arc's Climax

✖

Following their defeat at the hands of an assortment of members of the villainous Kara Organization, Team 7 has taken the opportunity to train both their bodies and their minds under the tutelage of Kakashi and Sasuke respectively, and now it seems that the end of the training arc may be coming to an end with the return of Sakura! In the previous episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Boruto has been learning what appears to be a new Rasengan under the copy cat ninja and Sarada has been learning some new tricks from her dear old dad in Sasuke Uchiha!

Sarada's parents were of course two of the original members of Team 7 that we got to know in the Naruto franchise, with both Sakura and Sasuke's relationship forming over the course of years. Following the conclusion of Naruto: Shippuden, Sasuke ended his mad quest for vengeance and decided to return to Konoha, starting a romantic relationship with Sakura and starting a family with the birth of their daughter Sarada. Inheriting the bloodline jutsu of Sharingan from her dear old dad, it's no surprise to see Sakure make her return to the anime series just in time to see the new abilities of both Boruto and Sarada!

Twitter User Abdul_S17 shared this preview for the upcoming episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which hints at not only the return of Sakura, but also the result of the training that both Sarada and Boruto have undergone under the tutelage of the strongest ninja of the Hidden Leaf:

Boruto Episode 171 preview from WSJ #46! - “Results of Training” (10/25) - “Boruto and Sarada under the guidance of Kakashi and Sakura, show the results of the special training!” pic.twitter.com/m7y1Ehc5HM — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) October 15, 2020

While Boruto's new Rasengan has been teased since beginning his training under Kakashi, it will be interesting to see if Sarada has been able to learn any new tricks when it comes to her Sharingan. As fans following the manga know, Sarada is set to grow much stronger in both the techniques she can use as well as well as the overall strength in her personality and leadership skills.

What new moves do you expect Sarada and Boruto to unleash as this training arc comes to an end?