Boruto Reveals Kawaki's Official Character Design

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has revealed Kawaki's official character design for the anime! Following his introduction to the series as part of the mysterious flash forward at the very start of the sequel, fans have been waiting anxiously for when Kawaki would be brought to the anime in full. Considering Kawaki is one of the most important characters in the manga release of the series, fans have been eagerly anticipating the fact that the anime will finally be bringing him along with the members of Kara into the anime fold officially.

During a special presentation for the series as part of Jump Festa Online 2021, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations revealed Kawaki's full character design for his upcoming anime debut. Although we have seen glimpses of the character during the anime's current updated opening theme, the Vessel arc of the series will be bringing him to full action with Yuma Uchiha now confirmed as the voice behind the new addition. You can check out his full character design from the series' official Twitter account below:

Starting in full next January, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' anime will be kickstarting the Vessel arc of the series. This arc will introduce some familiar elements from the manga release combined with new material exclusive to the anime's telling of the story. This new arc will be bringing in Kawaki (who is the titular Vessel of the arc's name) as well as the members of Kara fans have wanted to see in action in the anime ever since they made their respective manga debuts.

