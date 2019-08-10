Boruto Synopsis Reveals Intense Sasuke, Gaara Tag-Team Fight

Sasuke Uchiha and Gaara of the Sand Village have had their fair share of tussles since they first met one another during the “chunin exams”. After Gaara had used his mastery of the sand to take down Rock Lee in a brutal fashion, Sasuke was the next in line to fight the Jinchuriki. Though their fight was interrupted, the two still held a rivalry toward one another. Now, years later, the two ninja are in very different parts of their lives, having both mellowed out considerably and a synopsis for an upcoming episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is hinting that the pair of stoic warriors will be teaming up against a common foe.

Twitter User Organic Dinosaur transcribed Boruto Episode 121’s synopsis, showing that Sasuke and Gaara will join forces to attempt to bring down Urashaki of the Otsutsuki Clan:

Here’s the translated preview for Boruto anime episode #121, “Protect the Ichibi!! The Entrusted Mission”. It will be broadcasting on 8/25! Are you excited to see Urashiki battle against Papasuke, Gaara, and Shinki? It’ll definitely be a great way to start off the new arc~ pic.twitter.com/vCmJ0ynRBS — OrganicDinosaur (@OrganicDinosaur) August 7, 2019

Gaara had a more influential part in Sasuke’s life than you might originally think, specifically he’s the reason why the last member of the Uchiha clan learned one of his most powerful techniques. Following the initial one on one fights of the Chunin Exams, the students were given a little time to recover and train for the next roung, with Sasuke specifically learning under Kakashi for his upcoming fight with Gaara. During this brief training period, Sasuke learned Chidori from Kakashi, the electrical attack that he focuses in the palm of his hand to deliver a deathblow.

Following these Chunin Exams, Gaara “lightened up” just a tad and found himself, and the other members of the Sand Village, on the side of Konoha more often than not. When Sasuke decided to leave Konoha and join Orochimaru, Gaara even assisted Naruto and company in trying to recover him, but to no avail. Now that both ninja have children of their own, with Sarada and Shinki respectively, we’ll see if Sasuke and Gaara will be able to connect on a brand new level.

What do you think of the tag team that is Sasuke and Gaara, teased in the upcoming episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and giant Sand Raccoons.

