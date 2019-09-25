Boruto Sees Naruto and Sasuke Go All-Out to Battle Jigen

The latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was focused entirely on the battle between Naruto, Sasuke, and Jigen. Realizing that the threat facing Konoha and the ninja world was unlike anything they had ever faced off against before, the Hokage and his best friends quickly unleashed all of their power, letting loose the Nine Tailed Fox form and the Susano’o to attempt to bring down the Otstusuki representative. Unfortunately for both Naruto and Sasuke, it seems that their “beast modes” simply weren’t enough. Still, the all-out battle of the trio made for one of the biggest ninja fights we’ve seen in the franchise to date.

Both Naruto and Sasuke started the fight off by letting loose their ultimate forms, but it seems that even those don’t manage to inflict any damage on Jigen proper. The villain of the current story arc and leader of Kara manages to bust through Sasuke’s living armor and is taken aback when he falls subject to another ace up the Uchiha’s sleeve in the form of his Rinnegan. The eye technique manages to warp the reality around them but even that isn’t enough to keep Jigen down as the antagonist manages to knock Naruto out of his fox form fairly easily with his latest power up.

The battle didn’t stop here however as even without their “ultimate forms” both Naruto and Sasuke are a force to be reckoned with. Naruto attempts to tag Jigen with his trademark move of the Rasengan while Sasuke relies on his tried and true sword attached to his hip, with neither of them proving effective. In one last ditch attempt, Sasuke unleashes the Amaterasu, a black flame that consumes any target that it is pointed at. Unfortunately again, Jigen manages to undo the technique and absorb it into his being.

The chapter ends with Sasuke managing to escape while Naruto is sealed away, with Jigen victorious. With the idea that a new Hokage may have to be chosen, it’s clear that the repercussions of this battle will have severe ramifications on the franchise overall.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.