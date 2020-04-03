Anime

Boruto Fans Praise Shojoji as Anime’s Best Villain Yet

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime has finally gotten back in sync with the manga after a long […]

By

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime has finally gotten back in sync with the manga after a long divergence. The ainme’s “Mujina Bandits Arc” just hit some pretty iconic moments from the books, and as always there are comparisons to be made. The Naruto fandom seems to be loving how the Boruto anime is adapting the story – especially when it comes to the introduction of Shojoji, the freakish leader of the Mujina Gang. Shojoji made an impression on the manga page, but bigger things have come along since then; however, to fans of the anime, Shojoji is apparently the best villain they’ve seen so far in the series.

See for yourself:

More Mastermind

Since Boruto’s anime led into the Mujina Bandits Arc with its own Hozuki Castle Arc, fans got to see just how good of a mastermind tactician Shojoji is. The manga hinted at it, but was much more focused on the villain’s gross and fiercesome power

Urashiki… They Laughing At You

Urashiki Otsutsuki was a villain created for the anime. Apparently a lot of fans can tell the difference in quality. 

The Raw Uncut

Fans are especially happy that Shojoji wasn’t censored or watered down for the anime. Dude is even more freaky, actually… 

Back In The Game

The anime version of the Boruto vs. Shojoji fight is pulling back in fans who were bored of the anime’s filler. dd

Boruto is the One Right Now

Nice to see Boruto back to getting the respect it deserves (the manga story, at least). All it took was a proper villain, and what looks to be a gorgeous fight. 

This is Just the Beginning…

We’re not going to be the “you should read the manga,” people. We’re just saying that the anime will be FIRE when the manga’s next arc gets adapted! 

…Boruto Supremacy

Shojoji’s debut could be the start of Boruto rising past Naruto: Shippuden to become the greatest of the saga. 

What do you think? 

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will air the Boruto vs. Shojoji fight this Sunday. You can stream it on Hulu, Crunchyroll or Funimation.

