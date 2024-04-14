Civil War Opening Marks Major Record for A24 Studios

A24 released Alex Garland's Civil War this weekend, and it's already a hit for the studio, who previously announced they were shifting focus from low-budget indie movies to franchises and IP. While Civil War isn't a part of a franchise, it does mark A24's most expensive film to date. After its first weekend in theaters, it looks like the gamble is paying off. Not only did Civil War win the weekend box office, but it's already breaking records for A24. First, it became the studio's highest preview night earner, and now it has officially taken the title of the A24's biggest opening weekend earner.

According to Deadline, Civil War's box office total for the weekend has reached $25.7 million. Previously, their highest-grossing opening weekend went to Hereditary, which earned $13.6 million in its first weekend back in 2018. At this rate, Civil War could become one of A24's highest-grossing films, but it has a ways to go before topping Everything Everywhere All At Once, which made $143.4 million at the box office in 2022 before going on to win seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

What Is Civil War About?

Civil War is set in a not-so-distant future that sees the United States in the midst of a second Civil War. The film follows a group of journalists played by Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Cailee Spaeny who must travel through the dangerous country as they attempt to reach the President (Nick Offerman) for an interview.

ComicBook.com recently spoke with Moura about making a movie with such an intense subject matter.

"I was just talking about this, the tension in films like that, when I did Narcos, we were dealing with a lot of heavy scenes and all that," Wagner Moura explained. "It's not in your mind, it's not an intellectual thing. Your mind is free when you rap. Right? I'm going to go somewhere, I'm going to smoke a cigarette, have a drink, but the body, it sort of stays there, right? So I don't know how to shake it off, actually. And those keeping up with life, seeing people that you love and maybe love. Love is the answer, though."

