British Museum Reveals Sneak-Peek At New Manga Exhibition

Manga may hail from Japan, but the medium has become a truly global phenomenon. With artists around the world exploring their own expression of manga, it seems the medium will only get more popular in the coming years. So, it makes sense to learn about how manga got started, and the British Museum is here to teach that lesson with a new exhibit.

Over in the UK, the British Museum has just opened its full exhibit on manga. The collective, which is titled Manga マンガ, will run until August 26 of this year. With Citi supporting the exhibit, members and non-members alike can visit the museum to learn all about manga, and Viz Media just gave fans a special peek at the exhibit.

“We’re taking you on an exclusive tour of the British Museum’s ground-breaking manga exhibit! Let’s go,” Viz Media shared on Twitter.

We’re taking you on an exclusive tour of the @britishmuseum‘s ground-breaking manga exhibit! Let’s go! pic.twitter.com/U1qLknAsKi — VIZ (@VIZMedia) May 22, 2019

As you can see in the thread above, Viz Media was able to take photos of parts of the exhibit. The behind-the-scenes peek begins outside where posters featuring series like Golden Kamuy are shown.

Once inside, fans are treated to the largest manga exhibition operating outside of Japan. The British Museum has gathered hundreds of manga proofs, character artifacts, and plenty more from your favorite artists.

So, does Dragon Ball take part in the exhibit? You bet it does! The exhibit even features a large wall mural of Son Goku, but he is not the only character to get such treatment. As the tour continued, Viz Media confirmed it has its own presence in the exhibit as one of the largest manga licensors outside of Japan… and that’s not even the best part.

As it turns out, there’s an interactive cosplay exhibit filled with props for fans to take photos in. So if you have ever wanted to dress up as a Studio Ghibli character in the British Museum, now is your chance.

If you want to know more about this exhibit, you can check out its official page on the British Museum website here. The event’s description can also be read below:

“Enter a graphic world where art and storytelling collide in the largest exhibition of manga ever to take place outside of Japan.

Manga is a visual narrative art form that has become a multimedia global phenomenon, telling stories with themes from gender to adventure, in real or imagined worlds.

Immersive and playful, the exhibition will explore manga’s global appeal and cultural crossover, showcasing original Japanese manga and its influence across the globe, from anime to ‘cosplay’ dressing up. This influential art form entertains, inspires and challenges – and is brought to life like never before in this ground-breaking exhibition.”

So, would you like to visit this special exhibit?