BTS Stuns Fans With 2018 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet Debut

It looks like things are getting real over at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. In a few hours, the event will get started with an all-star cast of performers, but millions are tuning in for one group in particular. BTS is set to perform at the ceremony this year, and the Internet is going wild now that the group has hit the red carpet.

Or, rather, magenta carpet in this case.

Over on Twitter, the BBMAs is trending worldwide, and much of that success has ARMY to thank. With coverage rolling on the event, access to the magenta carpet is easy to come by, and photos of BTS arriving at the event were even easier to spot.

Taehyung has a purple ribbon on his pocket confidently showing it on the red carpet of bbmas. IM SOBBING!!#IVoteBTSBBMAs @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/qErGSAp9aK — TIN-틴 ☘️ (@taebokkiii) May 20, 2018

As you can see above, BTS has landed at the Billboard Music Awards. The group decided against the magenta carpet’s usual formal dress for more relaxed stage outfits, and the look has ARMY shook. With RM rocking a bright patterned shirt and J-Hope dressed in cropped jeans, the entire K-pop fandom is praising the group for its fashion-forward trends.

However, fans are hoping for an outfit swap before BTS hits the stage tonight. The group will be performing their new single “FAKE LOVE” at the event, making the first time the group has done the song live on TV.

For those of you unfamiliar with BTS and their ties with the Billboard Music Awards, you should know they date back to last year. The 2017 awards ceremony invited BTS to attend as the group was nominated for Top Social Artist. After making a highly buzzed about entrance at the event, BTS nabbed the coveted award despite competing with global megastars such as Justin Beiber. Now, the band is up for the award again, and ARMY has devote the last week to voting campaigns in the hope of helping BTS win two years in a row.

