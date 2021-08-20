BTS Cancels World Tour

✖

BTS, the ultra-popular South Korean boy band whose music and popularity has stretched across the globe, has announced that their latest world tour, Map of the Soul, will be delayed as a result of the logistical problems that have arisen as a result of the Delta Variant of the coronavirus pandemic. Originally set to begin in April of 2020, the original tour had to be pushed back as well thanks to COVID-19, though the boy band originally dubbed the Bangtang Boys have found a number of ways to stay in the public eye since.

The band's label, Big Hit Music, had this to say about the unfortunate delay:

“Our company has worked hard to resume preparations for the BTS Map of the Soul Tour, knowing that all fans have been waiting eagerly and long for the tour. Due to changing circumstances beyond our control, it has become difficult to resume performances at the same scale and timeline as previously planned. Therefore we must announce the cancellation of the BTS Map of the Soul Tour."

(Photo: BigHit Entertainment)

The label made sure to apologize to fans of BTS, as they broke down how they are hoping to get the band back on the road when they can determine a "viable schedule" in the near future:

“Once again, please allow us to offer our sincere apology to all fans who have waited for the BTS Map of the Soul Tour to resume. We are working to prepare a viable schedule and performance format that can meet your expectations, and we will provide updated notices as soon as possible.”

BTS's popularity in South Korea is definitely nothing to sneeze at, as the musicians were able to outsell the top one hundred acts beneath them combined.

Earlier this year, BTS was a part of a surprising collaboration with the fast-food chain of McDonald's, wherein the boy band received their own meal for a limited time over the summer. As the Bangtang Boys continue to gain notoriety in the West, it's clear that plenty of fans will be disappointed by the announcement that the Map of the Soul Tour has been postponed.

Are you bummed that the Map of the Soul Tour has been delayed? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of BTS.

Via The Hollywood Reporter