Dragon Ball: BTS Gives Vegeta the Very Best Nod Thanks to V

Dragon Ball is one of the biggest franchises in the world, so it is fitting that the world's biggest boy band loves the series. If you did not know, BTS is full of members who love anime, and few of them are more devoted than Kim Tae-hyung. And not long ago, the singer gave the greatest nod to Vegeta on stage for all to see.

The whole thing happened during the latest BTS Muster. The fan event was done online this year in light of COVID-19, and the multi-day show saw the BTS members perform for fans. After its first day went smoothly, a follow-up performance at the BTS Muster left Kim - who is otherwise known as V - mimicking Vegeta.

The homage came courtesy of a broken pair of sunglasses that V rocked despite their flaw. One side of the glasses had its lens popped out, so V was mismatched with only one red lens in. As you can imagine, this look mirrored that of Vegeta back in Dragon Ball Z. That was when the Saiyan rocked a Power Scouter, and Vegeta even donned a red one at that.

Not even BTS could ignore the comparison as Yoongi joked he'd seen this fashion statement before in Dragon Ball. As for V, well - the vocalist did not let a pair of broken glasses stop him from performing. Now, members of the BTS Army are celebrating V with all of the Vegeta memes as you can see below, so it is only a matter of time before someone gives Jungkook a Goku makeover!

What do you think of this Dragon Ball crossover? Would V make for a good Saiyan or...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.