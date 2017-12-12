2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon Confirms Performers Like BTS, EXO, And More

The holidays are upon us, but k-pop fans may be sweating the end of December. Christmas is just a few weeks away, and SBS Gayo Daejeon just made it hard for the fandom to celebrate. The annual awards show will take place on December 25, and its first line-up announcement means some k-pop fans will have to binge the show during their family dinners.

According to SBS, this year’s Gayo Daejeon will have a hot list of performers (via AllKPop). So far, the following groups have been announced as performers for the event:

BTS

EXO

Wanna One

Red Velvet

Black Pink

BTOB

G-Friend

WINNER

TWICE

Heize

Sunmi

Bolbbalgan 4

This year, the event’s theme is centered around the idea of “Number One.” 2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon is looking to celebrate artists who were at the top of their game this year, and its current line-up proves that. After all, each of the acts currently announced has won the top prize on Inkigayo in 2017 at some point.

If you are hoping to watch the massive program, then you will need to clear you holiday schedule. The 2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon awards will air on December 25 at 5:50 p.m. KST from the Gocheok Sky Dome. For western fans, the show will go live at 2:50 a.m. CST, so you will need to be awake when Santa is out delivering gifts if you want to catch the show. This year, You Hee-yeol and IU will be hosting the festivities.

Which performances are you most excited for this year on SBS Gayo Daejeon? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!