Demon Slayer Fans Could Get a Major Update on Infinity Castle Part 2 This December

It took one year for the first installment of the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle trilogy to finally confirm a streaming date. While the film initially hit Japanese theatres in July 2025, it made its global debut in September of the same year. However, because of the long theatrical run and the re-releases, the streaming dates kept getting pushed back. The film will finally begin streaming on July 28, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. PT. While Crunchyroll is the major streaming hub for the anime, Netflix is also bringing the film to fans in regions across Asia excluding Japan, Mainland China, and India.

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Not only that, but the home video is also set to be released in Japan this month, although international fans will have to wait longer than expected. Following the Hashira Training Arc, Ufotable confirmed that the anime will adapt the Infinity Castle Arc in a trilogy film. It’s the longest and most intense arc of the series where the Demon Slayers fight against all the Upper Moons. Even after a year since the first part’s debut, the animation studio has yet to share any updates on the upcoming films. However, December is going to be a crucial month for anime and manga fans.

Demon Slayer Might Take The Stage in Jump Festa 2027

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

Every year, Shueisha holds one of the biggest anime and manga conventions, Jump Festa. Several Shonen series published by Shueisha share the latest news about their upcoming projects. The event has a long history, dating back to 1999, when it made its debut, and continues to gather over 100,000 people each year. Running for only two days, the event includes exciting announcements for anime, manga, and games, interactive exhibits, and unique merchandise that is often available only at the convention.

It particularly focuses on Shueisha’s Shonen magazines such as Weekly Shonen Jump, Jump Square, V Jump, Saikyo Jump, the online platform Shonen Jump+, and more. Since a lot of the famous series are included in the stages, anticipation around this event is always high, and this year is no different. Jump Festa 2027 will be held on December 19th and 20th, 2026. While details on the lineup and schedule have yet to be revealed, we can expect Demon Slayer to take the stage.

With over 220 million copies in circulation, Demon Slayer is one of the best-selling manga series of all time. Not to mention that both the anime films have broken historic box office records. Even though an official lineup hasn’t been revealed, considering the popularity of the franchise, we can expect it to grab all the attention during this year’s Jump Festa. Additionally, now that the film has also stopped its theatrical run, it’s about time fans get a new update on the sequel.

What to Expect From Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

The Infinity Castle Arc takes place right after the death of Kagaya Ubuyashiki, his wife, and his two daughters. While the Hashira and Tanjiro surrounded Muzan Kibutsuji, they never expected they would be thrown inside the Infinity Castle. All Corps members were forced inside an endless labyrinth where the demons, including the Upper Moons, who are waiting to wipe them out. The entire arc focuses on the final battle against the Upper Moons and all the demons in Japan. While Muzan is trying to nullify the effects of the drug Tamayo injected into him, the Demon Slayers are doing everything they can to reach him.

As they navigate the endless labyrinth, several Demon Slayers encounter the Upper Ranks, the most powerful demons after Muzan. The first part of the film already featured three major fights, but the threat is far from over. The Upper Ranks One and Two are still alive, and even the Hashira are powerless against their overwhelming strength. While Kokushibo has yet to enter the battlefield, Doma faced off against Kanao after killing Shinobu Kocho, the beloved Insect Hashira.

The second part of the trilogy will wrap up his fight against Kanao, who witnessed the horrifying death of her sister and mentor, Shinobu. Not only that, Nakime, the newly appointed Upper Rank Four, is the main target of the Corps since her Blood Demon Art created the Infinity Castle. She sees everything happening inside the castle, effectively protecting Muzan while leaving the Demon Slayers no chance of escaping. With her constantly changing the layout, it’s even more impossible for the Demon Slayers to claim victory. They will never be able to escape the Castle as long as she is alive. This is the first time in a thousand years that the Corps has the chance of killing the demon progenitor and bringing peace to the country.

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