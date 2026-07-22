Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Just Put Two Fan-Favorite Characters in Serious Trouble

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has returned this month with its latest monthly chapter, and Chapter 36 features major developments, with two major characters finding themselves in serious trouble. Ever since the battle against Mamushi came to an end, the series has spent the last few chapters expanding its lore. One of the biggest concerns to emerge has been Sarada’s deteriorating eyesight, which introduced several worrying implications for her character. However, the previous chapter revealed that her role was to become bait for Code as part of Boruto’s plan. In a twist, though, the plan has taken a wrong turn.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Meanwhile, another major development saw the arrival of Kobu, who has been poking his nose into Konoha while suspecting Shikamaru of aiding Boruto and declaring him a traitor. Kobu’s role in Boruto has been that of a political figure that no one enjoys, and to make matters worse, his involvement is far from over. He continues to push his theories against Shikamaru’s position in Konoha and his role as Hokage. Kobu is now planning to remove Shikamaru from the position, making Chapter 36 one where two fan-favorite characters end up in serious trouble.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex‘s Latest Chapter Puts Shikamaru and Sarada in Serious Trouble

Image courtesy of Shueisha

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 36 sees Kobu discussing the events in Konoha with the elders, explaining how he nearly died at Mamushi’s hands before Boruto appeared to save him. However, he insists that he was set up and that Boruto is scheming something, extending his suspicions to Hokage Shikamaru as well. Kobu argues that Shikamaru should be removed from his position, revealing that he has already made the recommendation to the Fire Daimyo and is now awaiting approval. While Shikamaru clearly does not care about retaining the title of Hokage, his actions have always been in Konoha’s best interests, as he knows Boruto’s actions are necessary to eliminate the greater threat posed by the Divine Trees.

However, being branded a traitor would make it far more difficult for Shikamaru to continue aiding Boruto and the others, giving the Divine Trees a major advantage. While that alone was a significant development for one chapter, the ending saw Sarada carrying out Boruto’s plan, only for it to take an unexpected turn. It is revealed that Boruto’s strategy of using Sarada as bait fails, as Code sees through the plan and kidnaps her without leaving a trace. This is especially troubling for Sarada, as she is still unable to properly use her powers. Even more concerning, Kashin Koji’s prescience reveals that Boruto will become heavily involved.

The vision shows Boruto using his Otsutsuki form, indicating that Sarada’s kidnapping will lead to a major battle. Since Boruto will have to rely on his Otsutsuki form, the danger extends to Momoshiki potentially taking control of him. These developments in the latest chapter, if anything, pave the way for a major turning point that could lead into the series’ next big event. The next chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex will undoubtedly be an intriguing one, revealing more about the fate of these two fan-favorite characters. However, fans will have to wait a little longer, as the series will be on break next month.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!