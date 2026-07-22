Major Crunchyroll Isekai Returns to Crunchyroll With New English Dub After 4 Years

A major Isekai anime is releasing a new English dub launch with Crunchyroll this Summer for the new season fans have been waiting four long years to see. It’s been a fun year for Isekai anime so far as while it might no longer be the most popular subgenre of anime releases out there, it’s still one of the biggest when it comes to all of the franchises it has been able to expand over the last few years. There are sequels that fans have been waiting a very long time to see in action.

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Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games Is Tough for Mobs has returned for a new season of episodes now airing through the Summer 2026 anime schedule, and thankfully it has been confirmed that Crunchyroll will be launching the English dub release for the new season through the Summer as well. Joining their line up of new dub releases airing through the rest of the month and beyond, Season 2 will begin streaming with Crunchyroll on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Trapped in a Dating Sim Season 2 Confirms English Dub Release & Cast

Courtesy of ENGI

Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games Is Tough for Mobs Season 2 will kick off with its first episode on Wednesday, July 22nd. It’s only going to be a little bit behind the original Japanese language release too, so fans of the dub will be able to catch up with everything quickly. Directed by Jonathan Rigg for Crunchyroll, the voice cast for the English dub will carry over many of the faces from the first season of the dub as well even though it’s been such a long time.

The English dub voice cast for Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games Is Tough for Mobs Season 2 includes Jordan Dash Cruz as Leon, Jim Foronda as Luxion, Jad Saxton as Olivia, Kristen McGuire as Angelica, Sarah Wiedenheft as Marie, Ricco Fajardo as Julius, Ian Sinclair as Jilk, Clifford Chapin as Greg, Justin Briner as Brad, Eric Vale as Chris, Bradley Gareth as Malcolm, Jenny Ledel as Hertrude, Ray Hurd as Balcus, Alex Hom as Daniel, Kelsey Cruz as Carla, Tom Henry as Vince, Kevin D. Thelwell as Raymond, Jacob Eiseman as Kyle, Linda Young as Zola, and Nia Celeste as Hetrauda.

What’s the Deal With Trapped in a Dating Sim?

Courtesy of ENGI

Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games Is Tough for Mobs definitely flew under the radar when the first season of the series hit a few years ago. It was a much more packed era for Isekai anime releases, and thus many naturally got ignored by fans at the end of the day. But this is one of the more fun anime series as not only does its main star find himself reincarnating in the world of his sister’s favorite romance game, but he’s also a side character that doesn’t have any role in its main story.

Because he helped his sister beat the game so many times, he knows all of the tricks and secrets and is using them to get all sorts of major advantages in this new world. Not interested in the main story at all, he’s now become too strong to avoid things any longer as of the second season. Make sure to check it out it all now streaming with Crunchyroll if you haven’t seen it in action before.

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