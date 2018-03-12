BTS Sweeps iHeartRadio Music Awards and Fans Are Freaking Out

Teamwork makes the dream work once more! Not long ago, the fanbase behind BTS proved it can make things happen when it comes together as one. The rising K-pop group nabbed two fan-voted awards at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, and fans are understandably happy.

Just check out Twitter. You will see the band trending worldwide in less than an hour if history has told us anything. The following slides contain just a small fraction of the reactions fans have had over the win.

Earlier tonight, the special event got underway, and BTS was up for two awards. The pop group was nominated for Best Fan Army and Best Boy Band by iHeartRadio. The two categories required fans to use hashtags on social media for voting, and BTS’s fans came out in droves.

Not only did BTS nab Best Fan Army, but it did so by a huge margin. The group won with a landslide vote of 480 million entries while second place sat at 360 million. BTS has took the award home after stars like Fifth Harmony, Justin Beiber, 5 Second of Summer, and Rihanna earned it in past years.

As for the group’s Best Boy Band award, BTS nabbed the honor from other nominees like CNCO. The K-pop act is the first of its genre to be nominated at the iHeartRadio Awards, and BTS swept their nominations with wins.

Of course, this is not the first major music award BTS has taken home from the US. Last year, the group made international headlines when it picked up a Billboard Music Award for Top Social Artist. BTS has also taken home top-tier prizes from South Korean award programs in the last year for their hit mini-album “Love Yourself: Her.”

Did you throw in your vote behind BTS? Are you glad to see K-pop thriving in the western music scene? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

iHeart Awards Best Fan Army winners:



2014 – Rihanna (Rihanna Navy)

2015 – 5 Seconds of Summer (5SOSFAM)

2016 – Justin Bieber (Beliebers)

2017 – Fifth Harmony (Harmonizers)

❗2018 – @BTS_twt (ARMYs)



We did it, with 480M+ votes with a gap of 120M+. Our powerful fandom did THAT. — ًo (@jinjjaoppar) March 12, 2018

