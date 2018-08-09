BTS Releases Stunning ‘Love Yourself: Answer’ Comeback Trailer

BTS is ready for its next comeback, and the band is letting fans know in a big way. After a series of social media teasers, a comeback trailer for BTS‘ next album has gone live, and the soothing reel gives fans their first look into the much-awaited comeback.

As you can see above, Big Hit Entertainment released its first peek into BTS’ next installment of their “Love Yourself” trilogy. Soon, Love Yourself: Answer will be released, and this stunning trailer highlights one of its tracks.

The reel begins in black-and-white as BTS’ oldest member is shown sitting on a couch while another version of him stands in the back. The casual clip follows Jin as he goes about a domestic routine and eventually steps outside into a world of color where rain is falling backwards.

Of course, the gorgeous visuals are par for the course with BTS and K-pop videos as a whole. Fans are putting most of their focus on the lyrics of Jin’s track “Epiphany”— and they are a doozy.

The melodic track showcases Jin’s smooth vocals, and his higher notes land without a hitch. Big Hit Entertainment provided translations for the track’s Korean lyrics, and they tell the story of self-acceptance.

“I’m the one I should love in this world / Shining me, precious soul of mine / I finally realized so I love me / Not so perfect but so beautiful / I’m the one I should love,” the lyrics read.

As the third installment of BTS’ “Love Yourself” trilogy, this new album has critics and fans sharing their high expectations. BTS has proven the once-niche K-pop fandom is anything but these days, and their Billboard success speaks to that truth. With album pre-orders breaking records left and right, Love Yourself: Answer is shaping up to be something special, and this trailer only serves as evidence to that fact.

Pre-orders for Love Yourself: Answer are currently available through retailers such as Amazon and Walmart. The anticipated album will hit shelves on Aug. 24.

Will you be checking out the new album? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!