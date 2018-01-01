Anime

BTS Fans Are Livid Some Stations Cut Out Their NYRE Performance

2017 is on its way out for millions of Americans, but some local stations ruined the evening for […]

By

2017 is on its way out for millions of Americans, but some local stations ruined the evening for stateside k-pop fans. BTS just performed one of their hit singles on ABC’s end-of-year program, and some fans were not able to see it.

If you head to Twitter, you will find lots of k-pop fans fuming. Cites like Chicago and San Antonio interrupted their live coverage of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and cut to local programs during BTS’ performance. Even ComicBook’s Nick Valdez fell victim to the paused coverage, but he isn’t the only one.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, plenty of fans feel heated about the poor timing.

If you want to check out BTS‘ performance on the ABC special, then you are in luck. You can watch the band give their electrifying performance of “DNA” here and be all the better for it. The rising k-pop act performed the hit single at a pre-recorded taping following their live performance at the American Music Awards. BTS is currently in South Korea performing schedules for the New Year, but their well-planned take with New Year’s Rockin’ Eve ensured foreign ARMY fans would get to join in on the band’s festivities.

How did you like BTS’ performance of “DNA” tonight? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts