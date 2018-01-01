BTS Fans Are Livid Some Stations Cut Out Their NYRE Performance

2017 is on its way out for millions of Americans, but some local stations ruined the evening for stateside k-pop fans. BTS just performed one of their hit singles on ABC’s end-of-year program, and some fans were not able to see it.

If you head to Twitter, you will find lots of k-pop fans fuming. Cites like Chicago and San Antonio interrupted their live coverage of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and cut to local programs during BTS’ performance. Even ComicBook’s Nick Valdez fell victim to the paused coverage, but he isn’t the only one.

As you can see below, plenty of fans feel heated about the poor timing.

DUDE I AM LITERALLY BURNING WITH HATE RN. My damn city DARED to interrupt a live performance by BTS IM LIKE NOT FORGIVING THIS SHIT 😤 pic.twitter.com/2EJYCAuFOB — Clarissa (@jinji_site) January 1, 2018

@nbcchicago We are still waiting for YOUR 👏RETRACTION👏AND👏APOLOGY👏ON👏AIR👏NOT👏YOUR👏WEBSITE👏. Don’t bury this, we aren’t going away. Do the right thing. Show RM from BTS and clarify he is alive and show Jonghyun from SHINee as the one who passed. And be respectful.Thanks — Kim Namjoon biased Jill (@Jillyjillyjilll) December 20, 2017

You need to stop.Apologizing on Twt is not going to https://t.co/tBsa1A4kFb AIRED that vid of BTS & blatantly disrespected both SHINee & BTS.Ppl that aren’t Kpop fans now have completely WRONG info.Instead of running like a lost pup to social media, how about you fix this on air? — BTS’$_LittleBird (@TheBirdOfJustic) December 20, 2017

If you want to check out BTS‘ performance on the ABC special, then you are in luck. You can watch the band give their electrifying performance of “DNA” here and be all the better for it. The rising k-pop act performed the hit single at a pre-recorded taping following their live performance at the American Music Awards. BTS is currently in South Korea performing schedules for the New Year, but their well-planned take with New Year’s Rockin’ Eve ensured foreign ARMY fans would get to join in on the band’s festivities.

