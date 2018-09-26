How to Watch BTS Perform on ‘The Tonight Show’

If you didn’t know, the boys of BTS are ready to take the U.S. by storm yet again. After making an appearance at the United Nations headquarters in New York City, the global superstars will grace the stage at The Tonight Show. So, if you’re ready to see what the group has in store, get ready. You know the band has no plans to disappoint.

For those eager to tune into BTS, there are a slew of ways to watch the show online and through cable. Of course, U.S. residents with a cable plan will be able to tune into the show via NBC. The late-night program begins at 11:35pm EST and runs for about an hour. Cable subscribers will be able to watch the program live beginning then and can record it via DVR should their service include the feature.

If you have cable but aren’t around a TV set, you can still tune into the program live. NBC will stream the new episode live here once you provide your cable details and login informatioin.

.@BTS_twt is here TONIGHT! We have an awesome dance challenge planned that I can’t wait for you to see! They are so talented! Tune in tonight and subscribe to //t.co/342jGb5Yga for first access to the videos online!! #BTSonFallon pic.twitter.com/K8IFfkX9L7 — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) September 25, 2018

For those without cable, you aren’t out of luck. Anyone who has a Hulu with Live TV bundle will be able to watch the show live, and the package can be viewed at the above link. Other users in select markets can also use a Fubo TV or Sling TV free trial to access NBC in order to watch the much-anticipated performance. And, if all else fails, The Tonight Show has promised to upload clips to its official Youtube channel as soon as its new episode ends.

So far, fans know BTS will perform on The Tonight Show before sitting down for an interview with host Jimmy Fallon. The group will also take part in a dance challenge with the comedian that is all about Fortnite. The 7-member group will be challenged to recreate dances from the popular video game, and Fallon will show off his own impressive dance skills alongside the boys.

So, if you have ever dreamed of seeing Kim Seok-jin challenge Fallon to a dance-off, tonight will be your lucky night.

Will you be tuning into the show tonight? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!