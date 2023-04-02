Buddy Daddies Sends Fans Spiraling With an Emotional Finale

This year, Buddy Daddies made its debut, and the original series went from being a quiet contender to a season standout. Thanks to P.A. Works, the found-family series became a hit with fans thanks to its adorable leads and action-packed animation. Of course, all good things must come to an end, and Buddy Daddies brought its story to a close this weekend. And if you did not know, the finale has left fans spiraling with their emotions.

So please be warned! There are spoilers for Buddy Daddy below! Read on with caution.

The final episode of Buddy Daddies was a true rollercoaster, and its final moments just about ended the anime fandom. After all, fans were reunited with Rei Suwa and Kazuki Kurusu after a killer time skip. Despite their bloody pasts, the two partners ended the anime on a gentle note as they left wet work behind to run a little cafe. And yes, Miri still considers the pair her papas.

THEY ARE DOING LAUNDRY AND TAXES TOGETHER pic.twitter.com/DTXxy0nSVN — gobo (@goboee) March 31, 2023

The adorable ending finds Miri as she begins navigating her life in school, and the teen is downright precious. Not even Rei can bring himself to act stiffly in front of his daughter, and Kazuki is the same as always. The man's golden retriever energy is off the charts and honestly? What better way is there to end Buddy Daddies than this?

Of course, plenty of fans were hoping to see Kazuki and Rei get together by the end of Buddy Daddies. The two have become a big ship in the anime fandom, and while the show didn't make anything canon in its final episode, fans are free to make up their own timeline now. We all know Kazuki deserves so much after his wife left him, and Rei does bring out the best in his partner.

If you have not given this anime a shot, there has never been a better time to binge now that Buddy Daddies is complete. Fans of Spy x Family will love the found-family component, so you can check out the adorable series on Crunchyroll right now. For more details on the original series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Two assassin partners who never let their target get away somehow end up taking in a four-year-old girl. The hot and cool buddies start a family life with this cute, innocent girl. These assassins can handle any job with no problem, and yet, they find themselves struggling with this little girl. From feeding her to playing with her to taking her to and from nursery school, they're always rushing around. But no matter how crazy their life is, when they have a job, they can't turn it down. To further complicate things, the girl happens to be the secret love child of a heinous mafioso that they killed! Is it really possible to live as assassins and parents at the same time? Can this temporary family find happiness?"

