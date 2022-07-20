Bungo Stray Dogs to Share Big Updates at Crunchyroll Expo

Hot on the heels of the many announcements made at this year's Anime Expo, Crunchyroll is set to have an expo of its own with Crunchyroll Expo set to take off on the first weekend of August. While the streaming service has announced a number of panels and events taking place that will walk anime fans through the future of some big series, it seems that one of the franchises in particular that will be focused on is Bungo Stray Dogs. Taking place on Friday, August 5th, the panel might just give fans more information about the new episodes that have already been confirmed.

Bungo Stray Dogs might not be as big as Dragon Ball or One Piece, but the series has continued pumping out stories, anime television episodes, and feature-length films since first debuting from creators Kafka Asagiri and Sango Harukawa. With the manga still in production and new spin-off series arriving at an impressive rate, there definitely is still a major fanbase for the franchise.

The description of the upcoming Bungo Stray Dogs panel that will be taking place at this year's Crunchyroll Expo reads as such:

"A Bungo Stray Dogs panel featuring Masahiko Minami and Chiaki Kurakane – Join the president of famed animation studio BONES Masahiko Minami, along with producer Chiaki Kurakane in discussing the latest season of the supernatural action series, Bungo Stray Dogs, and even revealing some upcoming news, giveaways, and more for fans!"

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into the world of Bungo Stray Dogs, Crunchyroll has an official description of the series that first made its debut in 2012:

"Kicked out of his orphanage and on the verge of starving to death, Nakajima Atsushi meets some strange men. One of them, Dazai Osamu, is a suicidal man attempting to drown himself in broad daylight. The other, bespectacled Kunikida Doppo, nervously stands by flipping through a notepad. Both are members of the "Armed Detective Agency" said to solve incidents that even the military and police won't touch. Atsushi ends up accompanying them on a mission to eliminate a man-eating tiger that's been terrorizing the population..."

