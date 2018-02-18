‘Bungo Stray Dogs’ Film Reveals Full Trailer

While fans of Bungo Stray Dogs wait on the edge of their seats to see if the series returns for a third season, at least there will be a great looking film to satiate their appetites.

The upcoming film, Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple, released a full trailer teasing all sorts of perilous situations. The film’s story involves a mystery case of power users around the world suddenly committing suicide one after another. Most of these took place after a weird fog appears at the scene. At the request of Ango Sakaguchi, the Armed Detective Agency heads out to investigate the mysterious Tatsuhiko Shibusawa, a user who calls himself “collector,” who is suspected of being connected to the string of suicides.

Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple will be directed by Takuya Igarashi and produced by Studio BONES. Yoji Enokido is returning to the series to write the film, in a collaborative effort with the manga’s original writer Kafka Asagiri. Nobuhiro Arai returns to design the characters, and Taku Iwasaki returns to compose the music. Most of the voice cast of the original series are returning for the film as well, with new character Shibusawa being voiced by Kazuya Nakai.

Luck Life, the band that performed the ending themes for both seasons of the series is returning for the film’s ending theme as well. The opening theme, “Deadly Drive,” will be performed by GRANRODEO

For those unfamiliar with Bungo Stray Dogs, the series was created by Kafka Asagiri with illustrations provided by Sango Harukawa. The series follows the members of the Armed Detective Agency, a group full of individuals with super powers and use them to solve mysteries, and carrying out various missions for the mafia. The series is most well known for naming its characters after famous literary authors like Edgar Allen Poe, Agatha Christie, Mark Twain, and Akiko Yosano.

The series began its run in Young Ace magazine in 2012 and has been collected into 12 volumes so far. Yen Press has licensed the manga for an English language release. Bungo Stray Dogs was also adapted into an anime series by Studio Bones.

The first 12 episodes of the series ran from April to June 2016 and a second batch of 12 episodes that aired from October to December 2016. It was directed by Takuya Igarashi, written by Yoji Enokido, and music composed by Taku Iwasaki. Bungo Stray Dogs is currently available for streaming on Crunchyroll.