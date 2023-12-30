Burn the Witch 0.8 Is Now Streaming: Watch

Burn the Witch has returned with a new anime special, and now fans can check out the anime now streaming with Crunchyroll! Tite Kubo returned to the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with a brand new series, Burn the Witch, which kicked off with a one-shot that was a major hit with fans. It was such a hit that Burn the Witch's four chapter limited series not only released in the manga soon after, but it got an anime adaptation that brought the story to life with a new movie. But that wasn't all we'd see from the franchise.

While fans are watching on Tite Kubo to release the next wave of chapters for Burn the Witch "Season 2," the Burn the Witch anime has returned for Burn the Witch 0.8. This is a 30 minute anime special adapting Kubo's original one-shot manga set before the events of the first movie, and you can check out the new episode streaming with Crunchyroll. Studio Colorido celebrated the long awaited debut of Burn the Witch 0.8 with a special poster that you can check out below.

What Is Burn the Witch?

Burn the Witch 0.8 adapts the one-shot set before Tite Kubo's official four chapter limited series, and features Tatsuro Kawano returning from the first anime to direct the new project for Studio Colorido. The main voice cast has been confirmed to return too with Asami Tano as Ninny Spangcole, Yuina Yamada as Noel Niihashi, Shimba Tsuchiya as Balgo Parks, Hiroaki Hirata as Chief, and Rie Hikisaka as Osushi-chan. If you wanted to check out the original Burn the Witch manga, you can find all of the current chapters now available to read with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library.

The Burn the Witch anime movie is broken up into three episodes for its international release, and is available to stream with Crunchyroll. They hype Burn the Witch as such, "Historically 72% of all the deaths in London are related to dragons, fantastical beings invisible to the majority of the people. While unknown to most, some people have been standing up to these dragons. Only inhabitants of Reverse London who live in the hidden 'reverse' side of London can see the dragons. The protagonists of the story are witch duo Noel Niihashi and Ninny Spangcole. They are protection agents for Wing Bind. Their mission is to protect and manage the dragons within London on behalf of the people."

What did you think of the new Burn the Witch episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!