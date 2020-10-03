Burn The Witch Finale Confirms Bleach Connection with Cool Easter Egg

✖

Burn The Witch has finally made its debut as part of the Fall 2020 anime season, and the finale for the theatrical release confirmed the connection to Tite Kubo's Bleach through a cool Easter Egg. The theatrical anime released to coincide with Kubo's new limited series, Burn The Witch, but fans outside of Japan were able to stream the film for themselves in three episodic bursts. Fans who were curious to see what Kubo was going to work following Bleach got their answer with a finale that confirmed that Burn The Witch takes place in the same universe as Kubo's first series.

The final moments of the Burn The Witch film (or the third episode) end with a direct tie to Kubo's Bleach universe. As Ninny, one of the new heroines introduced in the film, sees the gate of the Wing Bind agency being rebuilt following its destruction, it confirms that Wing Bind is in fact the "Western Branch" of the Soul Society.

Not only do we get this direct tie into the Soul Society, but the final title card for the film takes things one step further by highlighting the letters for "BLEACH" in red. Although the film adapted Kubo's follow up four chapter limited series, this Easter Egg actually comes from the original one-shot released back in 2018.

(Photo: Studio Colorido)

When this teaser first hit with the one-shot, Kubo fans were wondering what we'd see next from the creator but now it has a different meaning. At this point we know Burn The Witch is coming back for a "second season" of chapters (but it's not confirmed whether or not it will get an anime project as well), and not only that, but Bleach will be coming back to adapt the final Thousand-Year Blood War arc sometime next year.

That means this Easter Egg is even more exciting this time around as we have gotten confirmation for new Kubo works in the immediate future, and thus we'll all be waiting on pins and needles to see what comes from the prominent creator next!

What did you think of this Easter Egg tying Tite Kubo's Burn The Witch to the Bleach universe? Excited for Bleach's official anime return next year? What did you think of Burn the Witch overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!