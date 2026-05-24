Cancelled Shonen Jump Series Confirms New Return Ahead of Anime Revival

One of Shueisha’s Shonen Jump franchises is making a return eight years after its initial cancellation with a special release to go alongside its new revival anime coming this Summer. It’s no secret that for as many franchises that go on to be blockbuster successes within the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine like My Hero Academia or Dragon Ball, there are just as many . But the last few years have seen even these cancelled manga celebrated in their own right.

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A number of Shonen Jump’s classic franchises have begun making their comebacks after years away with new revival anime releases, and the next in this pipeline is Tsuyoshi Takaki’s Black Torch. Only running for 19 chapters during its initial run with Jump Square and Jump+ before it was cut short, Black Torch is coming back with a new anime revival later this Summer. To celebrate, Viz Media has also announced they are releasing a complete Black Torch box set for the manga.

Black Torch Returns With New Anime Revival This July

Courtesy of Viz Media

Black Torch will first be making its anime debut on , and Viz Media will then be selling a complete box set for all five of its manga volumes for fans in the United States on September 22nd. The series had a fairly short run all things considered, but its monthly chapter release meant that it was able to cover a bit more ground than expected despite only running for less than 20 chapters. We’ll have to see what that means for the anime adaptation after it kicks off its run later this Summer.

Black Torch will be directed by Kei Umabiki with animation production handled at 100studio. Gigaemon Ichikawa will be handling the series composition and screenplay, Gou Suzuki will provide the character designs, and Yutaka Yamada will compose the music. The new episodes will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS alongside their initial drop in Japan. It’s also going to feature both a Japanese and English language dub.

What to Know for Black Torch

©Tsuyoshi Takaki/Shueisha, Project BLACK TORCH

The voice cast for the Japanese language version of Black Torch includes the likes of Ryota Suzuki as Jiro Azuma, Yoji Ueda as Rago, Sayaka Senbongi as Ichika Kishimojin, Junya Enoki as Reiji Kirihara, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Koga, Toshiyuki Morikawa as Amagi, Oya Tsuji as Toshimasa Azuma, Hideyuki Otsuka as Banjuro Tokieda, and Yuko Kaida as Toko Kusumi. And with the revival also leading to a reprint of the cancelled manga, it’s a good indicator for what’s to come next.

Black Torch getting such a revival took even the original creator behind it all by surprise. But Tsuyoshi Takaki also confirmed that he’s going to have a lot of involvement putting the new series together, “As for the production, I’ve been supervising the settings and storyboards, and I feel it’s been recreated into something even better, while still fully respecting the original story. A new BLACK TORCH has been brought to life, now with voices, sounds, movement and color.”

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