Cancelled Shonen Jump Series to Return With New Anime in 2026 After 8 Years: Watch the Trailer

One cancelled Shonen Jump series is making a comeback after eight years with the debut of a new anime hitting next year, and has dropped a cool new trailer and poster to help celebrate. It can be a tough time in Shueisha’s various Shonen magazines as it’s quite competitive to get any attention from fans week to week. Some series are able to break through and enjoy long runs with fans, and some series are unfortunately nowhere near as lucky. Some of these works even get cancelled way before they have a real fighting chance at finding an audience or success.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tsuyoshi Takaki’s Black Torch is caught in the grey area of Shonen Jump‘s various magazine as it ran with both Jump Square and Jump+ on a monthly basis. But when looking back on it all, the series had less than 20 chapters overall, a length that’s more in line with other franchises that have gotten the axe. Now the series has a whole new chance at life as it’s going to be making its official anime adaptation debut next year, and you can check it out in action below.

What Does Black Torch Come Out?

Play video

Black Torch will be making its official anime debut sometime in July 2026 as part of the Summer 2026 schedule, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of this time. It has been licensed for a release outside of Japan by Viz Media, but its proper streaming home has yet to be confirmed at this time either. The series will be directed by Kei Umabiki with animation production handled at 100studio. Gigaemon Ichikawa will be handling the series composition and screenplay, Gou Suzuki will provide the character designs, and Yutaka Yamada will compose the music.

The first members of the voice cast have been revealed as well with the likes of Ryota Suzuki as Jiro Azuma, Yoji Ueda as Rago, Sayaka Senbongi as Ichika Kishimojin, and Junya Enoki as Reiji Kirihara. With the series running for less than 20 chapters before it came to an end, it does mean that the anime is likely going to have a complete adaptation of its events when it’s all said and done. It’s number of potential seasons is still very much in the air, however, given how much is packed into each of the chapters.

What Is Black Torch?

Courtesy of 100studio / Viz Media

Originally created by Tsuyoshi Takaki for Shueisha’s Jump Square in December 2016 on a monthly basis, the series had a steady enough run that likely went under the radar of most fans. Not only does a monthly schedule mean a longer wait before each of the chapters, but it also means there’s more time to forget about it all under the mountain of everything else that comes out around that time. So while the series might be complete, there’s still an air of untapped potential underneath it all too.

But that’s also what makes Black Torch’s new anime all the more intriguing. If the anime comes out with its best foot forward, it’s going to bring life to this underrated Shonen Jump project that never got to properly enjoy its time in the spotlight. Definitely making for one of the more important anime to keep an eye on next Summer.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!