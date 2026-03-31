After 8 Years, Cancelled Shonen Jump Revival Anime Confirms 2026 Release Date

One hidden gem of a Shonen Jump series is returning for a new anime revival eight years after it was cut short, and has confirmed its release date with a new update. It’s been an especially great time to be a nostalgic anime fan as a lot of major franchises have been making their returns with new anime projects. Sometimes it’s a brand new story moving things forward, and sometimes it’s a full reboot. But there have also been a ton of cool revivals bringing back dead manga projects years after the fact.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The latter is the case for Tsuyoshi Takaki’s Black Torch as it originally ran with Shueisha’s Jump Square and Jump+ from 2016 to 2018, and didn’t really get a lot of attention during its original run before it was ultimately brought to an end. Now it’s going to have a whole new chance at finding its audience as it was confirmed during the AnimeJapan 2026 weekend that Black Torch’s anime revival will be making its debut on July 4th and streaming with Crunchyroll.

©Tsuyoshi Takaki/Shueisha, Project BLACK TORCH

Black Torch will be making its debut on July 4th as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule, and Crunchyroll has confirmed that they will be streaming the series for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. The new anime will also be directed by Kei Umabiki with animation production handled at 100studio. Gigaemon Ichikawa will be handling the series composition and screenplay, Gou Suzuki will provide the character designs, and Yutaka Yamada will compose the music.

The newest update also revealed that Nobuhiko Okamoto and Toshiyuki Morikawa will be joining the cast of the series as Koga and Amagi respectively. They’ll be joining the previously announced additions of Ryota Suzuki as Jiro Azuma, Yoji Ueda as Rago, Sayaka Senbongi as Ichika Kishimojin, and Junya Enoki as Reiji Kirihara. But with the original run of the series running for fewer than 20 monthly released chapters, it does likely mean that the anime is going to provide the complete version of the story.

What Is Black Torch?

©Tsuyoshi Takaki/Shueisha, Project BLACK TORCH

“Congratulations on the anime adaptation of BLACK TORCH! I don’t think there’s anyone more excited and surprised than me,” series creator Tsuyoshi Takaki said about the anime revival. “This is all thanks to everyone who has loved the manga, both in Japan and overseas. As for the production, I’ve been supervising the settings and storyboards, and I feel it’s been recreated into something even better, while still fully respecting the original story. A new BLACK TORCH has been brought to life, now with voices, sounds, movement and color. There are battles, cats, and thighs! We hope you enjoy it!”

With the creator so directly involved with the new Black Torch anime revival, it certainly is aiming to be a major franchise that fans will need to keep an eye out for. It’s going to be a very competitive Summer with a ton of major franchises also making their return around the same time, so let’s hope that the anime can find a bigger audience than the manga did.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!