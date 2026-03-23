Classic Shonen Jump Anime Revival Confirms Major Streaming Home

Almost a decade later, a forgotten Shonen Jump classic will be returning with its anime revival this year. The Black Torch manga by Tsuyoshi Takaki was serialized in the Jump SQ magazine of Shueisha from 2016 to 2018. The creator is known for several manga series and one-shots, including Heart Gear and Rose Guns Days Sorrowful Cross Knife, with Shonen Jump+, Jump SQ One, and more Shueisha magazines. The anime is being adapted by 100studio, an animation studio established in 2018. Kei Kamabaki, the director behind Quality Assurance in Another World, an anime series from the studio released in 2024, will return as a director of Black Torch. The anime will premiere as part of the Summer 2026 lineup in July, although the exact release date and episode count haven’t been unveiled yet.

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Judging by the number of manga chapters, the anime is likely to have only one season as a short series, unless the studio decides to add original scenes. Black Torch is famous for its unique supernatural themes, intense action, and even character development despite being a short manga series. 2026 marks the 10th anniversary of the manga, and while the series doesn’t have a wide fanbase among new readers, the trailer looks promising enough to keep viewers hooked. The official website of Crunchyroll confirms the anime will be streaming on the platform in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. The anime hasn’t confirmed its dubbed release so far, but it will be available in six subbed languages.

What Is Black Torch About?

Image Courtesy of 100studio

The story centers around Jiro Azuma, a 17-year-old boy who has been shunned by others for his ability to speak with animals. Despite this, he tries to live a peaceful life with his grandfather, all the while using his ability to befriend and protect animals. However, trouble always seems to find him, much to his grandfather’s disappointment, who wants Jiro to live up to the Azuma family name.

The Azuma family is a long-standing shinobi clan, and as a direct descendant, Jiro has been different from others since the beginning. However, his life takes a drastic turn after saving a seemingly ordinary black cat, Rago. After witnessing the state the cat is in, the boy brings Rago to his house, only to discover the cat is actually a demonic spirit known as a mononoke that has long been at war with humanity. Rago is being persecuted by his own kind, who want his help to commit all kinds of evil against humans.

When Jiro witnesses Rago being attacked again, the boy risks his life to save him, only to end up with a fatal wound. The story continues as Rago uses his own energy to save Jiro, who later embarks on a journey to deal with aggressive mononoke. All chapters of the manga are available on the official website of Viz Media, where you can also find links to buy the physical and digital copies of all volumes.

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