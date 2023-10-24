Netflix’s Captain Laserhawk Delivers Unexpected Fate to Major WWE Superstar

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix is a love letter to video games. Despite the fact that it makes quite a few references to classic franchises including the likes of Assassin’s Creed, Watchdogs, Splinter Cell, Far Cry, Ray Man, and many more, the six episode animated series also took the chance to add a hilarious cameo for professional wrestling fans. In the series’ first episode, a radical fate awaits a major player in World Wrestling Entertainment which may throw many wrestling fans for a loop.

Warning. If you have yet to see the first episode of Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, you might want to steer clear as we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory. Despite the fact that Laserhawk takes place in an environment far different from the one we all live in, that didn’t stop the creators from adding a major superstar from the professional wrestling world to its ranks. Cody Rhodes, the American Nightmare who is deadset on winning the World Championship Belt these days, appears as himself but meets an unexpected end in the premiere episode of the animated series. Shockingly enough, another major wrestler also made an appearance in the series to join Rhodes.

At the tail-end of the first episode, Captain Laserhawk sees Cody Rhodes’ head explode as Dolph Laserhawk and several other Ubisoft favorites find themselves working as a part of a “Suicide Squad”-like group. Rhodes wasn’t a fan of being a part of this collective, not getting the chance to join them on their first mission. Luckily, the series had another major grappler ready to hit the ring.

Later on in the series, Kenny Omega makes an appearance to fill the void left by the American Nightmare, and while he doesn’t have his head explode during Dolph’s journey, he has his own problems to deal with. There has yet to be an anime series that specifically focuses on stars from either the WWE and/or AEW, though that might change in the future. In 2021, World Wrestling Entertainment announced that they were partnering with Crunchyroll, though the details of this partnership have remained a mystery ever since.

What did you think of these professional wrestling cameos in Captain Laserhawk? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Far Cry.