‘Dragon Ball’ Fans Think ‘Captain Marvel’ Goes Ultra Instinct in New Poster

Marvel fans are currently waiting for the next big film in the line, Captain Marvel, and with the tease of a new trailer on the horizon came a slick new poster.

But like with the first trailer for the film, Dragon Ball Super fans have noticed that Captain Marvel’s aura is reminiscent of the glowing aura that Goku gets when he uses Ultra Instinct.

Check out the new poster for Marvel Studios’ #CaptainMarvel, and tune in to @ESPN’s Monday Night Football to see the brand new trailer! pic.twitter.com/YVlWnaX5DM — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 3, 2018

The latest poster for Captain Marvel features Carol Danvers’ titular hero draped in a powerful, flowing aura. Fans of the character believe this is a reference to the character’s Binary form, which endows the hero with cosmic power when she builds up enough energy. The transformation is much like Dragon Ball’s Super Saiyan state, which boosts a fighter’s strength in that series in much the same way.

But the look of the aura in the poster here is more alike to Goku’s Ultra Instinct form that appears toward the end of Dragon Ball Super. This state is the strongest Goku has been in the series as of this writing, and brings him to such a state that his evasive and battle abilities are enhanced almost tenfold.

The two series also share the fact that both of these transformations are temporary, though Danvers has much more control over her Binary form than Goku does. Goku’s admitted that he has no complete control of the Ultra Instinct state and unfortunately has not been able to use the state since Dragon Ball Super’s Tournament of Power.

Captain Marvel is set to release in theaters on March 8, 2019. The film stars Academy Award winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Marv-Vell).

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media.