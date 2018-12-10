Anime

‘Dragon Ball’ Fans Loved Seeing ‘Captain Marvel’ Go Super Saiyan

The latest trailer for Marvel’s next big film Captain Marvel recently dropped, and much like the […]

By

The latest trailer for Marvel’s next big film Captain Marvel recently dropped, and much like the first trailer, fans can’t help but see the similarities between her Binary power and Dragon Ball‘s Super Saiyan form.

But unlike the first form, there is a distinct moment in this trailer where Carol Danvers has full “spiky hair” and Dragon Ball fans are loving the Super Saiyan look.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Toward the end of the latest trailer, Captain Marvel titular character activates what many fans suspect to be the film’s version of her Binary form. In this form, Carol Danvers gathers cosmic energy much like Dragon Ball‘s Goku would gather his ki to transform. Their forms share a spiky Blond look, and Dragon Ball fans are taking this as a sign that Super Saiyan forms could work in live-action as well.

The Super Saiyan transformation is one of the most memorable aspects of the Dragon Ball franchise, and while this is most likely a seridipitous coincidence, fans can’t help but think of the Blond warriors throughout one of the biggest action franchises around.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Captain Marvel‘s big Super Saiyan moment, and let us know what you think of it in the comments!

Captain Marvel is set to release in theaters on March 8, 2019. The film stars Academy Award winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media.

Look at this Glory

‘Modern Day Super Saiyan’

First Live-Action Super Saiyan

In Disguise…

She Even Has A Food Pun Name!

‘Lost My Mind’

‘Here For It’

That’s One Way to Beat Thanos…

Tagged:
, , , ,

Related Posts