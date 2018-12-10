‘Dragon Ball’ Fans Loved Seeing ‘Captain Marvel’ Go Super Saiyan

The latest trailer for Marvel’s next big film Captain Marvel recently dropped, and much like the first trailer, fans can’t help but see the similarities between her Binary power and Dragon Ball‘s Super Saiyan form.

But unlike the first form, there is a distinct moment in this trailer where Carol Danvers has full “spiky hair” and Dragon Ball fans are loving the Super Saiyan look.

Toward the end of the latest trailer, Captain Marvel titular character activates what many fans suspect to be the film’s version of her Binary form. In this form, Carol Danvers gathers cosmic energy much like Dragon Ball‘s Goku would gather his ki to transform. Their forms share a spiky Blond look, and Dragon Ball fans are taking this as a sign that Super Saiyan forms could work in live-action as well.

The Super Saiyan transformation is one of the most memorable aspects of the Dragon Ball franchise, and while this is most likely a seridipitous coincidence, fans can’t help but think of the Blond warriors throughout one of the biggest action franchises around.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Captain Marvel‘s big Super Saiyan moment, and let us know what you think of it in the comments!

Captain Marvel is set to release in theaters on March 8, 2019. The film stars Academy Award winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media.

Look at this Glory

Captain Marvel going Super Saiyan ? pic.twitter.com/H3IfbKm5Uk — Culture Crave ? (@CultureCrave) December 4, 2018

‘Modern Day Super Saiyan’

Hmm, much better Captain Marvel trailer I think ?…. She looks like a modern day Super Saiyan, might even give Thor a run for his money, what do you think?#captainmarvel #brielarson #marvelstudios pic.twitter.com/dpMFGjxG0W — Cliff Paul (@RTSAnimations) December 4, 2018

First Live-Action Super Saiyan

So does this mean @brielarson is the first live action Super Saiyan? Please say yes.



Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel – Trailer 2 https://t.co/E3nUxY6hLI — Anthony Miller Jr. (@amillustrator) December 4, 2018

In Disguise…

So Captain Marvel is actually just a Super Saiyan in disguise — Kyle Capp (@KCapp41) December 4, 2018

She Even Has A Food Pun Name!

Captain marvel powering up in the new trailer like she’s going super saiyan! Shoulda known it was no coincidence that brie was named after a food ? #CaptainMarvel — Funkasaurus Reks (@Wilt2K12) December 4, 2018

‘Lost My Mind’

Captain Marvel went full Super Saiyan and I damn near lost my mind. — Bryan Nguyen (@TheUrbanecho) December 4, 2018

‘Here For It’

Captain Marvel looks like a super saiyan and I’m here for it https://t.co/Ke922oSpDA — CL ♥️ Miller (@ThatCLMiller) December 4, 2018

