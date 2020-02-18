Netflix’s Castlevania Shares New Season 3 Artwork

Castlevania stands as one of Netflix‘s textbook successes. When the show was announced, it caused plenty of eyebrows to raise as a Netflix original series based on a video game seemed strange. Years later, the show reigns as one of the streaming service’s best programs, and it seems Castlevania has gifted us with a new look at its season to celebrate.

Over on Twitter, the all-new artwork debuted in a recent post. The poster was shared by Warren Ellis, and the show’s writer was pretty nonchalant about the drop.

“Hey, we have new artwork,” the Castlevania writer shared.

As you can see, Ellis was definitely write about that. The artwork is the most colorful we’ve seen for season three yet. The show’s leads are gathered in the top-right corner with Trevor Belmont in a fierce pose. Clearly, this new Castlevania season will have a lot to look forward to, and its first trailer confirmed that late last week.

After all, the reel sees the Belmont clan get inundated by by threats thanks to the demise of Dracula. Carmilla and Isaac are keeping the gang busy, and vampires are running amok all over. If Trevor thought Dracula was bad, he hasn’t seen anything yet. Carmilla is a far more organized threat, and she will stop at nothing to drain humanity of its blood one step at a time.

If you’re not familiar with Netflix’s Castlevania, then you can check out the show’s first seasons on Netflix. The anime is based on Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse from 1989. The synopsis for Netflix’s Castlevania reads as such: “Inspired by the classic video game series, Castlevania is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepe himself. The animated series is from Frederator Studios, a Wow! Unlimited Media company, written by best-selling author and comic book icon Warren Ellis.