What We Learned From The New Trailer For Castlevania Season Three

Fans have waited a long time to see the arrival of the third season of Castlevania, mostly because the status quo was so shaken up following the conclusion of the season two finale. With Alucard, Trevor Belmont, and Sypha combining their abilities to do what many thought impossible, the trio have killed the lord of the undead himself, Dracula. With the king of the night dead, where on earth does Castlevania go from here? The latest trailer gives us some new ideas for the threats that will be facing our favorite vampire hunters.

With Dracula now destroyed, it seems as though the threats are going to be coming from a number of different avenues, as the likes of Carmilla, Isaac, and vampires from across the sea will be getting the spotlight shone on them. Carmilla herself is looking to essentially take the remnants of humanity and turn them into nothing more than cattle, following Dracula's assault which killed so many of them. While Vlad cared little for the survival of the human race, Carmilla recognizes that vampires need them in order to survive.

Meanwhile, Isaac, a shockingly human general beneath the lord of the vampires, has vowed revenge against humanity, looking to put his nefarious skills as a devil forger to new use. It's clear that Isaac will be another main antagonist for the trio, unleashing the forces of hell upon them with a seemingly never ending chain of demons. As opposed to one major threat, it definitely seems that the trio of vampire hunters are going to have to combat multiple threats.

Aside from these threats, it also seems that the former opposite to Isaac, Hector, has been made a slave to Carmilla, even being locked inside a cage. What this may mean for the world of Castlevania and how big of an impact he will have on the series will be answered on March 5th!

If you're not familiar with Netflix's Castlevania, then you can check out the show’s first seasons on Netflix. The anime series is based on Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse from 1989 for the Nintendo Entertainment System. The synopsis for Netflix's Castlevania reads as such: "Inspired by the classic video game series, Castlevania is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepe himself. The animated series is from Frederator Studios, a Wow! Unlimited Media company, written by best-selling author and comic book icon Warren Ellis.