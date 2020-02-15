Netflix's Castlevania Celebrates Valentine's Day in a Hilarious Way

It's been a big week for Netflix's Castlevania series! With the premiere of the third season only a few weeks away, with the date of release confirmed as March 5th, a new trailer for the latest installment has hit the internet, showing us what the world looks like with Dracula now dead and gone. Ironically enough, the trailer landed on Valentine's Day and the creators behind the series, Powerhouse Animation, have released a special vampire killer themed Valentine for fans of the anime series!

Sypha Belnades is easily one of the strongest vampire hunters in the world of Castlevania, employing her magical abilities to bring down a number of blood suckers in the first two seasons. Joining Trevor Belmont and Alucard, the trio managed to do the impossible and kill the lord of the undead. Sypha's powers as a sorceress are similar to those of the Water Bending Tribe from Avatar: The Last Airbender, wherein she is able to manipulate water, ice, and fire in her battles against the supernatural!

Powerhouse Animation shared the Valentine's Day Meme, showing off Sypha using her ability to not shoot fire from her fingers, but rather a barrage of hearts that blasts her through the sky, showing that she has quite a few different tricks up her sleeve when it comes to her knowledge of wizardry:

As a thank you for the wonderful responses to the new Castlevania Season 3 trailer. Here is a little Valentine from our hearts to yours. Happy Valentine's Day, nerds ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xv99AxGILf — Powerhouse Animation (@powerhouseanim) February 14, 2020

At the end of the second season, Sypha found herself tagging along with Trevor following the defeat of Dracula, the two attempting to figure out what to do with their lives now that their main goal has been accomplished. As Alucard has been left in the castle to think of his past, as well as the death of his father, it's clear that season three is going to take the trio down a brand new path.

If you're not familiar with Netflix's Castlevania, then you can check out the show’s first seasons on Netflix. The anime series is based on Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse from 1989 for the Nintendo Entertainment System. The synopsis for Netflix's Castlevania reads as such: "Inspired by the classic video game series, Castlevania is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepe himself. The animated series is from Frederator Studios, a Wow! Unlimited Media company, written by best-selling author and comic book icon Warren Ellis.