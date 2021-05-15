Castlevania Tattoo Captures The Menace of Carmilla

✖

The fourth and final season of Castlevania landed earlier this week on Netflix, and one fan has gone the distance in honoring the video game adaptation with a tattoo of one of the animated series' darkest characters in the vampire queen known as Carmilla. With season two seeing Dracula destroyed by Trevor, Sypha, and Alucard, Carmilla has been working to enact a brand new plan that would see humanity captured like cattle, ensuring the longevity of the vampire race by making sure that there was a steady supply of blood on hand.

Carmilla and her sisters in season three had the main goal of making sure that Hector, one of Dracula's "devil forgers", would work for them with the lord of the vampires now no longer among the land of the living. With Isaac, another of Drac's devil forgers, attempting to get revenge on mankind by building an army of night creatures, it seems as if the goals of the two nefarious factions are at odds and season four definitely sees these two armies meet one another, with some seriously surprising results. Carmilla has appeared in a number of video games within the Castlevania franchise, long being a part of the mythos of vampires in general, referred to as the "queen of blood".

Instagram Account Kulture Shock Tattoo shared this insanely impressive take on Carmilla, capturing the terror and menace of one of the most powerful vampires in the world of Castlevania, especially with Dracula no longer being a part of it:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kulture Shock Tattoo (@kultureshockstudio)

Though the final season of Castlevania brings Carmilla's story to a close, the creative minds at Powerhouse Animation haven't been shy about their expressed interest in one day returning to the world of the Belmont clan. With plenty of stories left for the animated series to tackle, with the video game series spanning decades, we're definitely excited to see if the series will feature any new Belmonts taking the lead role or marching in an entirely new direction.

Do you think we'll see Carmilla return to Netflix with a new spin-off or sequel? Who was your favorite vampire in the world of Castlevania? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Belmonts and their vampire-slaying friends.