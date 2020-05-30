Netflix's Castlevania Producer Teases What to Look Out for in Season 4

Fans were shocked when the fourth season of Castlevania was confirmed shortly after the debut of the third season of the animated series on Netflix, and now, one website had the opportunity to sit down with the executive producer of the series, Kevin Kolde, to get some hints at what might be happening in the next installment of the lives of Trevor, Sypha, and Alucard. Season Three put the trio of vampire hunters into a very different position, following their defeat of the vampire lord Dracula and navigating a world that now had a serious power vacuum. While the fourth season has yet to receive a release date, fans can't wait to sink their teeth into it.

The third season ended with the players of Castlevania in a brand new spot, with Carmilla and her sisters amassing a demon army thanks to an enslaved Hector and the devil forger Isaac continuing his bloody quest to get revenge against humanity for the death of Dracula. While Trevor and Sypha were attempting to battle a cult that worshipped the king of the vampires to stop Dracula from being resurrected, Alucard was struggling with his path that was seemingly taking him down the same path as his father.

In the interview, Kevin Kolde broke down some hints about the upcoming season and what fans can expect:

"With the three main characters of the show - Trevor, Sypha and Alucard - all being left with broken spirits and a harsh distaste for human nature, the new season will be a turning point for these heroes, and maybe not for the better. At this point, the show is the characters. We want to know what’s going to happen with Alucard, what’s going to happen with Trevor and Sypha, and what’s going to happen with Hector and Lenor and Carmilla and Isaac and Striga. All their stories are in motion without a conclusion. We have the challenge of bringing together all the things we set in motion at the end of Season 3 and also wondering how we’re going to top this last finale in Season 4. We’re pretty sure people are going to be happy with the new season."

What do you hope to see in the fourth season of Castlevania? Who is your favorite character in the animated series to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of vampire hunters!

Via AWN

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.