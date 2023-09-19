Castlevania: Nocturne Hypes Maria's Debut With New Poster

Castlevania: Nocturne will be making its world premiere with Netflix later this month, and fans have gotten a new and closer look at Maria Renard with a cool new poster for the upcoming animated series! The Castlevania Universe is continuing with Netflix after the success of the four season run for its original series, but will be jumping forward in time to line up with some of the other video games from the original franchise. This means new characters will be taking the center stage this time around, and it won't be much longer until fans see how they all factor into the new series.

Castlevania: Nocturne will feature Maria as a main character in the new series following her appearances in the Rondo of Blood and Symphony of the Night games, and she'll be getting some upgrades for her new incarnation by the looks of the promotional materials released so far. To help celebrate Maria's upcoming debut in the new series, Castlevania: Nocturne has highlighted her with a new character poster and you can check it out below as shared on their official social media page:

A heroine vampire huntress, capable using magic to summon animals. But more importantly, she's a natural leader with a strong moral compass. She's against inequality, but even more against the vampire elite. Her name is Maria.



When Does Castlevania: Nocturne Come Out?

Castlevania: Nocturne makes its full premiere around the world on Netflix on September 28th, but is actually going to have a special early premiere of its first three episodes as part of the upcoming DROP 01 digital streaming event on September 27th (which will also feature announcements from more of Netflix's animated projects). Running for eight episodes overall with its debut season, Castlevania: Nocturne stars the main voice cast of Edward Bluemel, Thuso Mbedu, Pixie Davies, Sharon D. Clarke, Richard Dormer, Iain Glen, Sydney James Harcourt, Elarica Johnson, Nastassja Kinski, Zahn McClarnon, Aaron Neil, Franka Potente, and Sophie Skelton.

As for what's coming in the next Castlevania Universe series, Netflix teases Castlevania: Nocturne as such, "France, 1792 – the height of the French Revolution. In a remote part of western France, the counter-revolutionary aristocracy has forged an alliance with a terrifying Vampire Messiah, who promises to 'eat the sun' and unleash an army of vampires and nightcreatures to crush the revolution and enslave humanity. Annette, a sorceress from the Caribbean, seeks out Richter Belmont, last descendant of the long-fabled family of vampire hunters, to lead the resistance."

