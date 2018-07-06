‘Castlevania’ Season 2 Reveals Moody New Images

Netflix’s Castlevania is coming back for Season Two, and promotional materials for the sophomore season have started to drop online, including these new official images, which were just released by Netflix.

The end of Castlevania Season One saw a legitimate challenge to Dracula’s war on Wallachia take shape as Trevor Belmont united with Dracula’s son Alucard and newly revealed magic user Sypha, pledging to end Dracula’s reign of terror, once and for all.

As the new images suggest, the trio won’t wait long to get into some (literally) explosive conflict with Dracula and his forces; however, the lower image suggests that Dracula may have some new powerful artifacts of his own to unveil. While season 1 was all about setting the stage and introducing the characters in its short run, Season Two is now free to really ramp up the supernatural action and really let fans hit the ground running.

Castlevania Season Two will be eight episodes long, and will reportedly wrap up the storyline of the show — at least this anthology of it. Season Three has already been announced, but there’s no confirmation yet if it will continue the current storyline, or visit other eras in the Belmont family lineage. Producer Adi Shankar has already alluded to the fact that the different eras and chapters of the classic video game series are one element that really attracted him to the franchise in the first place, so if Season Three is a time jump reboot, it wouldn’t be all that surprising.

Here’s the Season Two synopsis, as per Netflix:

“Returning to Netflix for a second season, Castlevania, inspired by the classic videogame series, is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepes himself. Trevor Belmont, last survivor of his house, is no longer alone, and he and his misfit comrades race to find a way to save humanity from extinction at the hands of the grief-maddened Dracula and his sinister vampire war council.”

Castlevania Season Two will launch on Netflix on October 26th.