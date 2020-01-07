Castlevania’s Studio Riles Fans with Recent Season 3 Tease

When it comes to Castlevania, fans are wondering what is going on behind the scenes. It has been awhile since the anime released anything new, leaving audiences desperate for more. Fans were soothed when it was announced a third season is on the way, but they have gotten few updates since. And thanks to Netflix, fans are riled up over the third season once more.

Taking to Twitter, the studio behind Castlevania teased fans with another post. Powerhouse Animation posted a screenshot of the anime’s home page, and it was there the company got coy.

“Castlevania season 3? Hmm, interesting,” Powerhouse Animation shared.

Looking at the screenshot, the home page says it is official another season is coming. Of course, fans have known that for quite awhile. Season three was announced last year, and it has kept Castlevania fans waiting ever since.

Of course, there have been close calls for fans. Not long ago, a rumor surfaced after Netflix posted an image on Twitter hyping its new year releases. It was there Castlevania was listed with a January 12 debut, but the post was quickly deleted. It was then ComicBook.com learned from Netflix that the date was shared mistakenly, so fans still aren’t sure about the release date. But if Netflix is smart, it will bring out this third season sooner rather than later.

So, are you hoping the new Castlevania season arrives soon? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

If you’re not familiar with Netflix’s take on Castlevania, then you can check out the show’s first seasons on Netflix. The anime series is based on Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse from 1989 for the Nintendo Entertainment System. The synopsis for Netflix’s Castlevania reads as such: “Inspired by the classic video game series, Castlevania is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepe himself. The animated series is from Frederator Studios, a Wow! Unlimited Media company, written by best-selling author and comic book icon Warren Ellis and executive produced by Warren Ellis, Kevin Kolde, Fred Seibert and Adi Shankar.”