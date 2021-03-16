Bloody Cells at Work Cosplay Shows Love to Code Black's New Neutrophil

✖

One Cells at Work cosplay is showing love to the new Neutrophil fans have met in Code Black! Following the successful release of its first season a few years ago, the official anime adaptation of Akane Shimizu's original manga series made its return for a second season. It did not come back alone, however, as the second season was joined by the debut of the darker spin-off series, Shigemitsu Harada and Issei Hatsuyoshi's Cells at Work: Code Black. Although it features the same anthropomorphized cells, there were some notable changes.

With this being a much different body under much more dire circumstances, Code Black introduced fans to a whole new take on the humanized cells fans had met with the first series. This included a much different take on the violent Neutrophil defenders, the White Blood Cells, and this new version of the cell has been a huge hit! Now professional cosplayer and artist Yaya Han has shown some love to this new fan favorite with some awesome (and bloody) cosplay! Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yaya Han - Cosplay Designer (@yayahan)

The two Cells at Work anime series had been two of the leading projects headlining the Winter 2021 schedule of releases. Now that the season is in its final weeks, and the Spring 2021 schedule is about to begin at the end of the month, fans have seen all kinds of bodily ailments taken to an intense new degree. Unlike the Neutrophil seen in the main series, the Neutrophil in Code Black are in more dire straits as they have to constantly battle the ailments attacking a poorly maintained body.

In turn, this has provided a much deeper version of the main Neutrophil seen in that original series. While Code Black is just as educational as the main series, the situations seen in its ailing body have provided a much more compelling season than even the main series. In fact, it's arguable that Code Black has outshined its predecessor with these episodes.

But what do you think? How are you liking Cells at Work: Code Black? How does it compare to the experience of the original series? Which is your favorite between the main two Neutrophil? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!