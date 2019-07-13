Cells At Work Releases Special Episode 11.5

Cells At Work! is one of the most ambitious anime that follows a plot wherein the inside of your body is a battlefield. Taking a page from works like Osmosis Jones, the series follows a red blood cell and a white blood cell as the pair attempts to stop any germs from infecting the body that they call home. Erythrocyte and Neutrophil have a job to do and the franchise presents the mundane inner workings of the human body, presenting it in a life or death struggle that shows off battles in a typical anime style. The series has just announced that the series will shortly be receiving a “special episode” shortly.

Anime News Network dropped the news on their official Twitter Account that a new episode was being created to show the events of episode eleven in a brand new light:

Videos by ComicBook.com

#Interest Cells at Work! Releases ‘Episode 11․5’ Focusing on Pocari Sweat • Alternate version of episode 11 features new animated cuts and voiced lines #anime https://t.co/nXJwHEJqKt — Anime News Network (@Anime) July 9, 2019

Episode 11 of the first season sees the body that the cells call their home “under siege” due to a heat stroke, wherein the cells are at a disadvantage against an entering bacteria that is strengthened thanks in part to the sweltering temperature. The new episode of 11.5 is essentially a commercial, promoting the product of “Pocari Sweat” that is injected into the body in order to defeat the bacteria. While we’ve never heard of the product ourselves, we’re not necessarily sure how well a drink with the title “sweat” would sell here in the west.

A second season for Cells At Work! is currently in the works, so consider this brief episode as a way to tide fans over until we re-enter the microscopic world of the human body.

What do you think of the news that a new episode of Cells At Work! has been released? Would you drink a product that had “Sweat” in the name? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!

The original 14 episodes, all of Season One and the special, are available to stream over at Crunchyroll, which describes the anime as such:

“This is a story about you. A tale about the inside of your body… According to a new study, the human body consists of approximately 37 trillion cells. These cells are hard at work every day within a world that is your body. From the oxygen carrying Red Blood Cells to the bacteria fighting White Blood Cells, Get to know the unsung heroes and the drama that unfolds inside of you!”

For those not familiar, Cells at Work! was first created by Akane Shimizu for Kodansha’s Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine in March 2015. The series has already gained much notoriety in such a short time for its anthropomorphic take on the human body and its inner workings. The anime adaptation of the series was produced by David Production and ran for 13 — now 14 with the special — episodes, concluding late last year.