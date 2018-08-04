‘Cells at Work!’ is Summer’s 2018’s Unexpected Anime Superstar

The Summer 2018 anime season is full of many big hits as fans are getting through the newest wave of anime, but one has definitely stood out from the crowd over the last few weeks.

Cells at Work!, the anime series fans have likened to Osmosis Jones, has become the major breakout hit for its unique take on the human body.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those unfamiliar with Cells at Work!, the series was first created by Akane Shimizu for Kodansha’s Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine in March 2017. The series has already gained much notoriety in such a short time for its anthropomorphic take on the human body and its inner workings. Its anime is currently being produced by David Production and is slated for 13 episodes.

You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, and the series is described as such:

“This is a story about you. A tale about the inside of your body… According to a new study, the human body consists of approximately 37 trillion cells. These cells are hard at work every day within a world that is your body. From the oxygen carrying Red Blood Cells to the bacteria fighting White Blood Cells, Get to know the unsung heroes and the drama that unfolds inside of you!“



The anime series has definitely become popular for its cute character design and that clash between that design and hyperviolence definitely makes it a huge hit with fans.

Read on to see what fans are saying about the Summer’s hottest anime, and let us know what you think in the comments!

It’s Inspiring the Best Art

cells at work.. is everything ive wanted and more… BLESS pic.twitter.com/W3Xi3dJOaE — Fenori ⭕@ DisneyWorld✨ (@Roxushi) August 2, 2018

It’s Educational

high school freshman begging their biology teachers to play cells at work for the class is the new begging their history teachers to play hetalia — ikepercy (@yuridoujinshi) July 26, 2018

So Much Cute Art

Also! I didn’t expect to like Cells at Work as much as I did…I’mma keep watching! pic.twitter.com/rhnfTR5hGu — ?it’s corinth!? (@heyitscorinth) July 25, 2018

That Short Life Span is Killer

When u just learned your new husbando only lives for 20 days.. ?

.

.

Don’t pull a mother fucking jojo shit on me dude. #HatarakuSaibou #CellsAtWork pic.twitter.com/3CWFMfVzr3 — Takock (@TakoYuui) July 29, 2018

Osmosis Who?

please watch Cells at Work pic.twitter.com/Rg25pVlweC — frequent flyer miles (@MilesExpress999) July 26, 2018

Inspiring Future Biologists…in a Way

seeing people wanting to be biologists bc of cells at work is making me nostalgic to when i was 12 and wanting to be a fucking historian bc of hetalia — thigh enthusiast (@artngbubu) July 26, 2018

That’s One Mystery Solved

Do you ever wonder who owns the body in Cells at Work?



Me. It’s me, I’m the bastard who doesn’t take care of his body and burdens my hard working cells. — HHFB is back! (@HHFlashbacks) July 30, 2018

The Ships Are Setting Sail