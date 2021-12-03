Chainsaw Man’s Anime Rumored to Make Debut in 2022

Chainsaw Man is easily one of the bloodiest, weirdest manga series that has been introduced in the past few years, and by being such, has developed quite the following when it comes to manga readers. With Studio MAPPA confirming that they would be working on a brand new series to translate the work of Tatsuki Fujimoto, a new rumor is beginning to swirl that 2022 might be the year of Denji and his friends as the anime series might finally be making landfall on the small screen and adapt the gory details of the Shonen series.

The bloody manga series was created by Tatsuki Fujimoto and arrived in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump in 2018, with the first story of the series ending in 2020. With Chainsaw Man continuing to gain steam, it was no surprise to see that one of the biggest studios around was set to translate the wild events of the manga into an animated series, as MAPPA has already sharpened its skills with the likes of Attack On Titan, Yasuke, and Jujutsu Kaisen. On top of the rumored anime arrival window, the rumor also hints that the second part of the manga might be arriving next year as well.

Twitter Outlet WSJ_Manga shared the rumor that Chainsaw Man is set to have a very big year in 2022, hinting that both the anime will arrive as well as the second part of the manga series that introduced us to Denji and his world while ending in such a way that there were plenty of questions yet unanswered.

Chainsaw Man is set to have a panel at this year’s Jump Festa, the annual Shonen franchise that usually reveals major news for series running in Weekly Shonen Jump such as Dragon Ball, My Hero Academia, and One Piece to name a few. While nothing has been confirmed as to what the grotesque series will reveal at the upcoming event, it would definitely seem like the best place to announce the arrival of both the anime series and the second part of the manga.

Do you think we’ll see the arrival of Chainsaw Man’s anime next year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Denji and company.