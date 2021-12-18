Chainsaw Man Confirms Release Window for New Anime

Jump Festa is in full swing, promising to reveal new information for some of the biggest Shonen franchises around including the likes of Dragon Ball Super, My Hero Academia, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and more. With Chainsaw Man getting a panel of its own during the massive anime event, the bloody story of Denji has revealed when fans can expect the first season from Studio MAPPA to arrive along with a brief look at new footage in the upcoming adaptation.

If you’re unfamiliar with the story of Chainsaw Man, it revolves around a young man named Denji, who simply wants three square meals a day and a roof over his head. Deciding to work for the Yakuza as an assassin, Denji runs into a number of demons that bring him close to death, but luckily for him, his trusty dog Pochita had a major secret. Pochita was in fact the Chainsaw Devil, merging with his master Denji to save his life and granting the wayward assassin a new mission in life as he begins a journey in taking down demons while attempting to accomplish far more mundane tasks, like finding a girlfriend.

The Official Twitter Account for Chainsaw Man shared a new trailer that confirms that we can expect the anime adaptation of the series created by Tatsuki Fujimoto to arrive next year, 2022, with Studio MAPPA showing a few new seconds of footage as Denji prepares to make the leap to the small screen:

Studio MAPPA has a lot on its plate, and we’re not just referencing Chainsaw Man, as the studio is currently working on the final season of Attack On Titan and fans are expecting that Jump Festa will confirm that another of their adaptations, Jujutsu Kaisen, will announce a second season, days before the prequel film arrives in theaters in Japan. Chainsaw Man is set to take 2022 by storm, giving newcomers a story that is able to blend the gory macabre with some hilarious down-to-earth moments.

Are you hyped for the arrival of Chainsaw Man?