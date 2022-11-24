Chainsaw Man Cosplay Taps Into Yoru's Power

Chainsaw Man has been tearing its way through Part 2 of the manga release with each new chapter of the series, and one awesome cosplay is really tapping into the power of the War Devil, Yoru! Part 2 of the manga kicked off by introducing a brand new main character to the series, Asa Mitaka, who suddenly has to form a contract with the War Devil in order to survive her harsh world. But as seen in the chapter since, the two of them have formed an interesting dynamic at the heart of this second half of Tatsuki Fujimoto's saga.

Asa and Yoru share the same body, but have to work with one another in order to fulfill the War Devil's dream of one day taking out Chainsaw Man. But as fans have seen through the series since Part 2 began, it's really hard to predict just how Fujimoto will be unfolding the story from this point on. Thankfully artists such as @tamag0kake on Instagram are helping to highlight just how cool Yoru is with some spot on cosplay for the devil! Check it out:

How to Check Out Chainsaw Man

Part 2 of Chainsaw Man is now releasing on a steady bi-weekly clip with new chapters hitting Shueisha's Jump+ app overseas. But thankfully there's a great way for fans outside of Japan to check out these new releases as soon as they hit as the series has been licensed for an English language SimulPub release through Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump magazine. You can also find the rest of the manga's run there with a paid subscription as well.

READ MORE: Chainsaw Man Art Turns Pochita Into Anime's New Best Girl | Chainsaw Man Gifts Denji His First Kiss: Watch

If the anime is more your speed, you can now check out the currently airing Chainsaw Man adaptation now streaming new episodes with Crunchyroll. They tease the anime as such, "Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as 'Chainsaw Man' — a man with a devil's heart."

How are you liking Asa's story in Chainsaw Man Part 2 so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything anime and manga in the comments!