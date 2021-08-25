Chainsaw Man Cosplay Captures The Sorrow Of Denji

✖

Chainsaw Man is set to finally arrive as an anime thanks to the creative minds at Studio MAPPA, but before we see the upcoming television series make landfall, fans are taking the opportunity to not only create Cosplays of some of their favorite characters but also recreate some of the images from the manga series created by Tatsuki Fujimoto. Though Chainsaw Man certainly lives up to its name with plenty of blood and guts throughout its story, the series was able to pull on a number of readers' heartstrings thanks in part to the fleshed-out characters featured throughout.

Denji is just your stereotypical high schooler who is trying to keep a roof over his head with three square meals a day by acting as an assassin for the mob. Simply wanting the simple things in life, while also potentially wanting a girlfriend, Denji finds himself fused with his dog Pochita after a mission has gone wrong, granting him the power of the Chainsaw Devil and thus becomes the Chainsaw Man. Enlisted by the government to help in tracking down and destroying the Gun Devil, Denji attempts to balance his newfound profession with making his mundane dreams come true.

Instagram Cosplayer Venture_Bros shared this recreation of a tragic panel from Chainsaw Man's manga, in which Denji is still working as an enforcer for the mafia while clinging to his beloved pet that eventually transforms him into one of the most powerful devils in existence:

Though the first half of Chainsaw Man's manga came to a close, creator Tatsuki Fujimoto has stated that they plan on continuing the story of Denji, with the first conclusion making some major changes to the world of devils. The manga itself hit insane levels of popularity prior to any inkling that the series would receive an anime adaptation, so it will definitely be interesting to see how the story does when the television series lands.

No release date has been revealed as to when Studio MAPPA's anime adaptation will arrive, but the series is definitely in good hands considering MAPPA's current resume.

