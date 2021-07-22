Chainsaw Man Tackles Sketch of Jujutsu Kaisen's Nobara

Chainsaw Man's creator, Tatsuki Fujimoto, recently shared original artwork honoring the blood-soaked B-movie, Psycho Goreman, and it seems as if the mangaka is far from done in honoring works of fiction that he loves as he has also recently shared his unique take on Nobara, one of the main characters of the popular Shonen series Jujutsu Kaisen. With the first season of Jujutsu Tech helping to propel the work of Gege Akutami to new heights, the Shonen franchise will be returning with a new feature-length film that will dive into the supernatural world before Yuji Itadori hit the scene.

Chainsaw Man and Jujutsu Kaisen are both brought to life by Studio MAPPA, the animation house that is making a name for itself with these properties, as well as the likes of the final season of Attack On Titan and the Crunchyroll original series in The God of High School. With MAPPA having released a new trailer earlier this summer that gave anime fans a first look at the animated adaptation of the story of Denji and his fellow devil hunters, anime viewers can't wait to finally see the story of Chainsaw Man brought to life.

Twitter User Chainsaw Man Shot shared the original artwork honoring Psycho Goreman alongside the new drawing of Jujutsu Kaisen's Nobara who has proved to be one of the biggest characters to emerge from Jujutsu Tech as a part of the main trio:

Illustrations from the "Chainsaw Man" creator Tatsuki Fujimoto for the movie "Psycho Goreman" and Nobara Kugisaki from "Jujutsu Kaisen" pic.twitter.com/t9qpN4xAzs — CHAINSAW MAN Perfect Shots & Manga Panels✌️ (@ChainsawManShot) July 21, 2021

We have yet to receive a release date for either the first season of Chainsaw Man or Jujutsu Kaisen's first movie, but these two are definitely the biggest projects of MAPPA that fans can't wait to see. If you're unfamiliar with the story of Chainsaw Man, it presents a world of devils and a hilariously naive hitman named Denji, who simply wants to have enough money to eat three meals a day and one day have a girlfriend. When his dog Pochita is revealed to be the Chainsaw Devil, it bonds with Denji and creates the titular Chainsaw Man, sending the Shonen protagonist on an adventure that is rife with insane creatures and crazy amounts of blood and gore.

What do you think of Fujimoto's take on the supernatural world of Jujutsu Kaisen? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Studio MAPPA's adaptations.